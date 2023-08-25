August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalUkraine

Fashion retailer H&M to reopen most Ukraine stores

By Reuters News Service02
h & m

Fashion retailer H&M (HMb.ST) will reopen most of its stores in Ukraine, beginning in November of this year, the Swedish company said in a statement on Thursday.

The retailer temporarily closed its stores in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country in February of last year.

“Preparations are being made to reopen the majority of the H&M stores where possible,” the company said, adding it continues to monitor the security situation to ensure worker and customer safety.

As of November of 2021 the H&M group had eight stores in Ukraine, the company said last year.

Related Posts

US imposing sanctions over forced deportation and transfer of Ukraine children

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Fed coming up snake eyes in its battle with spend-happy consumers

Reuters News Service

UK retail sales slide by most in over two years

Reuters News Service

Ukrainian pilots to receive F-16 training in US

Reuters News Service

BRICS welcomes new members in push to reshuffle world order

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign