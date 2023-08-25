August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusGreece

Cypriot firefighting aid team departs for Greece

By Staff Reporter00
fire aid greece
Cypriot firefighting aid unit departing for Greece at Larnaca Airport, August 25, 2023

A Cypriot mission of 31 people left on a morning flight on Friday to aid in firefighting efforts in Parnitha in Greece.

The mission was made possible after the coordinated efforts of the state services and the Minister of Justice Anna Procopiou.

Participating in the mission are 13 members of the national fire service, 13 from the civil defense, and five from the ambulance service.

Fire chief Nikos Logginos and the head of the ambulance service wished the aid unit well in a post on social media, which read: “We wish them to be safe and that their support to our colleagues in Greece who have been fighting for days to put out the fire fronts is as constructive as possible.”

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Services investigating two fires in Larnaca district

Staff Reporter

Another migrant boat intercepted in Ayia Napa

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, temps above average

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Laws in pipeline to crack down on illegal gyms

Tom Cleaver

Wage boost for hotel industry workers as new decree takes effect

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign