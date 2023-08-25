August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man jailed for 22 months for assisting illegal entry

By Tom Cleaver00
arrest223

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 22 months in prison in Famagusta on Thursday for “assisting the illegal entry of persons” into Cyprus.

In addition to the first charge, he was convicted of assisting a person to reside in the Republic with the intent and purpose of making a profit, transport of a person by water, entry into the Republic through an unauthorised port, and conspiring with an individual banned from the Republic to facilitate his re-entry.

The offences were all committed on May 10.

