Arsenal frustrated by Fulham, Man United fight back to win

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 home draw by 10-man Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, denying Mikel Arteta’s side provisional top spot in the table.

Fulham struck gold in 57 seconds when Andreas Pereira pounced on a loose back pass from Bukayo Saka and the midfielder saw goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale well off his line, pulling the trigger from 30 yards out to score and silence the home crowd.

But Arsenal won a penalty for a foul on Fabio Vieira after the hour-mark and Saka redeemed himself with a confident spot kick in the pouring rain. Arsenal made it 2-1 two minutes later when Vieira whipped in a cross for Eddie Nketiah to score.

Fulham were reduced to 10 men when Calvin Bassey received a second booking for a cynical foul on Nketiah to prevent a counter-attack, but they equalised in the 87th minute when Joao Palhinha swept home from a corner to rescue a point.

Fernandes seals comeback win for Man Utd over Forest

Bruno Fernandes completed a 3-2 comeback victory for Manchester United from the penalty spot after the hosts conceded twice inside the opening five minutes against Nottingham Forest in a rip-roaring Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The home crowd were stunned after two minutes when Taiwo Awoniyi ran through to put Forest ahead and in disbelief two minutes later when unmarked Willy Boly headed in a second.

Christian Eriksen began the comeback after 17 minutes when he touched in Marcus Rashford’s cross but for all United’s pressure, Forest still packed a substantial threat.

Casemiro levelled from close range in the 52nd minute and Forest were reduced to 10 men when Joe Worrall was red-carded for hauling down Fernandes outside the area.

Ten minutes later Rashford went down in the area after slight contact from Danilo and Fernandes stepped up to beat American keeper Matt Turner from the penalty spot and seal United’s second win of the season.

Kalajdzic scores later winner as Wolves beat Everton

Sasa Kalajdzic scored three minutes from the end to hand Wolverhampton Wanderers their first win of the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, piling more misery on their wasteful hosts.

Substitute Kalajdzic steered in a header from Pedro Neto’s cross to earn Wolves their first points of the season, having ridden their luck as Everton spurned numerous opportunities to score first.

Everton looked the more dangerous team but are left waiting for their first point of the campaign in another demoralising defeat that was a carbon copy of their opening day loss to Fulham.

Both teams had goals disallowed earlier but Wolves finally found the breakthrough with their only shot on target in the game. Everton are now without a point or a goal in their first three games for the first time in their history.

Andersen goal helps Palace snatch 1-1 draw at Brentford

Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen cancelled out Kevin Schade’s first-half opener for Brentford in a 1-1 Premier League draw at a rain-soaked Community Stadium on Saturday.

Schade opened the scoring for the hosts in the 18th with a fine solo effort, cutting in from the left wing and weaving past two Palace defenders to fire a curling shot into the far corner for his first goal in a Brentford shirt.

Palace looked much sharper in the second half and created a flurry of chances, with Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken keeping out Odsonne Edouard’s free kick before denying Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ayew minutes later with a double save.

The pressure finally paid off for Palace in the 77th minute as Andersen scored following a one-two with Ayew, sliding in to poke a shot under the onrushing Flekken and snatch a share of the spoils as the Brentford players looked on in despair.