August 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Car thief caught inside vehicle he allegedly stole

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

A 26-year-old man who was found inside a stolen car in Paphos has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The specific vehicle was reported stolen by its 75-year-old owner on August 17. According to the complainant, his car was last seen parked on side of the road in Chlorakas on August 16.

Police found the car around 5pm on Friday in a parking space in the village.

The young man was sitting on the driver’s seat and failed to give sufficient explanation for the possession of the vehicle, police said.

