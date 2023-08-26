Meteor and planet sightings among topics of coming free event

The recent meteor and planet sightings are among the topics that will be discussed in the coming free science café meeting on Tuesday.

The event, held at the Kition planetarium and observatory premises, will also be available online in various platforms.

It will be dedicated to the fireball which illuminated the sky over Cyprus at the evening of August 21 with an update on the results of scientific research regarding meteor observations.

Participants will also be informed about the Expedition 67 – Augusta. This worldwide unique expedition carried out by a Cypriot analog astronaut, Constantinos Troullias is the first ever expedition at the Analog Astronaut Training Centre.

During the event, organisers will hold a congratulations ceremony to astronomy academy student, Ara Mahdessian for achieving the first Gold Medal for Cyprus at the International Olympiad for Astronomy and Astrophysics this year.

The meeting will start at 8pm (UT+3). All meetings of the Science Café sessions are free of charge and everyone can join.

For more information about the science café visit the Kition planetarium website.

Kition planetarium and observatory also organises a public event on August 31 with three sessions in three different languages; English, Greek and Russian.

This event is organised on the occasion of the rare situation resulting in two full moons in one month.

Although the period of changes of phases of the Moon is 29.5 days, which is a bit shorter than a month, this August there was a full moon on August 1 and there will be a second one on August 31.

The second full moon usually is named “Blue Moon,” though there are no changes in colour of our natural satellite during the phenomenon. In addition, the Blue Moon will be near its closest approach to the Earth. The Moon will appear to be larger and brighter than usual and is named “Supermoon.”

On Sunday Saturn will reach its closest approach to the Earth as well.

Limited tickets for the August 31 event are available online.

Bookings for the KITION ASTRONOMY ACADEMY for academic year 2023-2024 has already started. Three different levels are available for students, who will have a chance to participate in the Pancyprian Astronomy Olympiads and in international conferences. Courses can be taken in our premises as well as online from any part of the Earth.