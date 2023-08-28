August 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Melissa Hekkers00
jenca

In today’s episode, assistant UN Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, Miroslav Jenca is set to hold separate meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Monday.

Elsewhere, permanent Members of the Security Council have already started discussing possible candidates who can take on the important role of the UN envoy to Cyprus, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday.

Also, in relation to the arson attack at a mosque in Limassol over the weekend, the president said this was “condemnable” and “does not correspond to the feelings of Greek Cypriots towards Turkish Cypriots.”

All this and more in today’s daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

Pyla on the agenda for UN assistant general secretary visit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Chlorakas incidents escalate after protest against ‘ghettoisation’ (Update 2)

Iole Damaskinos

More young, diverse voices needed at diaspora conference, Nepomak says

Gina Agapiou

Rock throwing as Chlorakas residents call for migrant deportations (protest)

Gina Agapiou

A forgotten and neglected hideaway

Nick Theodoulou

Polarisation efforts go against majority’s will for reunification, president says (updated)

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign