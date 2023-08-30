August 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprusFeatured

Man in critical condition after attempted murder in Xylotymbou

By Tom Cleaver0912
police car 01
File photo

A 34-year-old man found in a pool of blood after an attempted murder is in critical condition, police said on Wednesday.

The man, who was initially believed to be 37 years old, was found by a relative in his Xylotymbou home on Tuesday afternoon before being taken to hospital.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou confirmed on Wednesday morning that the man had suffered a fractured skull. “The man’s head injury appears to be very serious and his condition is considered critical”.

Andreou said, “it has not been established how the man was hit and confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The state broadcaster reported he is currently in critical condition in Nicosia general hospital.

