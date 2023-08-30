Socialise with ZuluTrade – Official Night Party Sponsor of iFX EXPO International 2023

Leading social copy trading platform, Finvasia Group’s ZuluTrade, will be the Official Night Party Sponsor of the largest B2B fintech expo of the year, iFX EXPO International 2023. A relaxed gathering that brings busy professionals together after a day of networking, the iFX EXPO Night Party is known for its captivating entertainment and sociable atmosphere. What better time and place to get to know ZuluTrade better?
The award-winning ZuluTrade supports social trading and copy trading across multiple assets and has a network of more than 90,000 Leaders and 1,000+ brokers. ZuluTrade’s experienced team will be at booths 18-19 to welcome broker partners, affiliates, IBs and other expo attendees interested in learning about the company’s offering and platform.
In addition to learning more about upcoming developments and ZuluTrade’s broker and platform-agnostic business model, attendees will discover more about the social trading leader’s wide array of informative resources, which are formulated to empower novices to evolve to well-informed and experienced traders.
Most importantly, ZuluTrade’s innovative broker and platform-agnostic model means Investors who have accounts with different brokers can quickly connect to the social trading platform and get started in minutes.
Another opportunity to become acquainted with ZuluTrade comes up on September 20, at the Speaker Hall, at 12.25pm. ZuluTrade CEO Tajinder Virk will be a panel speaker on the topic “Industry Pioneers Talking Trends”. As 2024 fast approaches, the panel’s audience will gain insights into the trajectory of industry trends as the pioneers delve into the past, present and future to share their views on wealth management and key learnings from this transformative year. CEO Tajinder Virk will reveal his thoughts, key learnings and insights into the social trading and copy trading sector.
ZuluTrade has won the “Best Social Trading Solution” at UF AWARDS CYPRUS 2022, “Best Social Wealth Management Platform” at the Forex Expo Dubai, 2022, “Best Social Trading Solution – MEA” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023, “Best Wealth Management Platform – Africa” from the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency Awards in 2023. The holder of these prestigious industry awards, ZuluTrade is sure to spark up new and productive business relationships for the future at iFX EXPO International.
Visit ZuluTrade’s website to learn more. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from industry leaders ZuluTrade at iFX EXPO International, to be held over September 19-21, 2023.
*Trading in financial instruments involves significant risk of loss.