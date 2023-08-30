August 30, 2023

Freshers’ Fair 2023: gathering new students beginning UK studies

Freshers Fair 2023

Global Education Services and the National Federation of Cypriot Students in the UK (EFEK), are delighted to announce the Freshers’ Fair for yet another exciting year!

🗓️ Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

🕒 Time: 5-8pm

📍 Location: Dimosiografiki Estia (Journalists’ House), RIK Avenue 12, Aglantzia 2120, Nicosia

In collaboration with over 25 Greek and Cypriot Societies based in the UK, this event offers a unique opportunity for new students to connect with their university’s student community and gather valuable information about their new city of residence.

Experienced educational consultants from Global Education and members of EFEK UK will also be present, ready to provide advice and guidance to all new students.

For the first time, there will also be students representing various universities from abroad, outside the UK, either as organised groups or individuals.

Deloitte is the major sponsor of the Freshers’ Fair. Supporters of the event include: Student Letting (www.studentletsuk.com) – a platform exclusively dedicated to finding student accommodation in the UK, Global Sports Division – a company providing expertise, guidance, and support services to student-athletes, and Mica Copy Center – offering digital printing services and a wide range of graphic materials and other useful items for students and businesses.

Media sponsors of the Freshers’ Fair include the student platform StudentLife and music station Mix fm.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Pancyprian Federation of Associations of Parents of Public Secondary Schools.

Global Education and EFEK are protagonists in events aimed at supporting, guiding and empowering students for a successful and fulfilling student life and career.

For more information, please contact Global Education at 22-780250.”

