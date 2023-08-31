August 31, 2023

Larnaca launches tender for new nursing home

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Larnaca municipality launched a tender on Thursday for the construction of a new municipal nursing home, an announcement from the municipality said.

Interested parties in filing a tender can find the information at www.eprocurement.gov.cy

The municipality said those wanting more information about the tender can call 24816574.

The construction of the new nursing home will serve especially low-earning pensioners, who are primarily in need of care in a suitable and better environment.

The project is implemented following the demolition of the existing nursing home and the construction of a new modern building, with which all provisions will be provided. The new building will house all the necessities required to operate a senior citizens centre and will be configured in such a way that the number of tenants will increase more than it is today.

The goal is the realisation of a new modern environment, which will offer all the comforts that elderly people need to feel at home, comfortable and pleasant.

