August 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
SportTennisUS Open

US Open order of play on Thursday

By Reuters News Service028

Order of play on the main show courts on the fourth day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (play starts 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Andy Murray (Britain) v 19-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) v 17-Madison Keys (U.S.)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Lloyd Harris (South Africa)

Patricia Maria Tig (Romania) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) v 6-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Jodie Burrage (Britain) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

26-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

13-Daria Kasatkina (Russia) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Christopher O’Connell (Australia)

