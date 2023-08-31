Woman arrested in Limassol stabbing case

August 31, 2023

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing another woman of the same age on a street in Limassol on Tuesday night.

She was taken into custody accused of assault, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, and carrying a knife. Police say the incident occurred at around 11pm on Tuesday.

The victim suffered a ruptured oesophagus and a wound on her left arm and is now in hospital, with her condition described as serious but stable.

