September 4, 2023

Further arrest following attempted murder

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A 42-year-old man suspected of being involved in an attempted murder in Xylotymbou last week was remanded for eight days by the Famagusta District Court, police said on Monday.

According to police, the man, the brother of a 32-year-old woman in custody since August 31, was arrested on Saturday and taken to court, where he was issued an eight-day remand.

Both individuals are suspected of having attempted to murder a 34-year-old from Xylotymbou, who was found on August 29 in a pool of blood.

The victim was rushed to Larnaca General but due to the severity of his condition was then taken to Nicosia General, where he is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Examinations at Larnaca General showed that the man had sustained a skull fracture.

Police are continuing their investigations.

Last Thursday the woman appeared at the Famagusta district court along with another 31-year-old man also suspected of being involved in the attempted murder.

Famagusta police said that both, who are also Xylotymbou residents, were arrested on Wednesday in relation to the incident.

According to police, the individuals were arrested following testimony from an anonymous witness emerged against them.

Further testimony confirmed that the woman was involved in the incident, and she was taken to Famagusta court on Thursday, where she was remanded for six days.

The 31-year-old was released, as police have not found evidence proving his involvement.

 

