September 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Israeli nationals in Cyprus to protest against Netanyahu government

By Iole Damaskinos022
protesters demonstrate against israeli pm netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in tel aviv
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul following limits put on the Supreme Court's powers in Tel Aviv, July 27, 2023

Israeli nationals in Cyprus on Monday intend to hold a protest outside the Presidential Palace against the judicial reform promoted by Israel’s current government.

The planned protest was reported on Sunday night by the state radio journalist covering Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Cyprus, who is accompanying the Israeli prime minister in his tripartite meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Police sources in Nicosia confirmed the event.

A month ago, similar protest by Israeli nationals took place outside a hotel in Paphos, where the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, a staunch supporter of judicial reform, was vacationing with his family.

Protesters blared horns and held up signs chanting, “It must be nice to sleep in a democracy.”

