September 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police double down against crime in Paphos in wake of racial attacks

By Staff Reporter032
File photo

Heightened checks and patrols over the last three days in Paphos resulted in a total of seven arrests police announced on Monday.

The operations focused on the communities of Chlorakas, Emba and Tremithousa and seven people were arrested for traffic and criminal offences, according to the police.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou said that from 7pm on Friday until 7am on Monday a targeted police campaign was carried out to combat serious organised crime in the district.

During the operation, for which several police services were brought on board, including the CID, rapid response unit (MMAD), and traffic police, many vehicle drivers were stopped and investigated.

Checks resulted in the issuance of 145 traffic fines, including 11 for driving under the influence of drugs and 20 for drunk driving.

Eleven vehicles were impounded for investigation.

In addition, police said, the crisis handling centre continues to operate from Paphos CID and operations by police are set to continue with the aim of strengthening security in the wider area.

Police recalled the arrest of 21 people to date for the recent racially motivated incidents and counter-incidents in Chlorakas, while others are still wanted.

