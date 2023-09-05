September 5, 2023

Man arrested in Paphos for breaking and entering, knife assault

Police in Paphos on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man for an investigated case of burglary.

According to the police, the complaint was filed on July 30, by a 28-year-old man, that at night around 11.30pm a man from a neighboring apartment smashed down his door, entered his apartment and attacked him with a blade, causing injury to his head, his right wrist and his middle finger.

The 28-year-old went to the emergency department of the Paphos general hospital where he received first aid and was dismissed.

Investigations identified the attacker as a 34-year-old man, against whom a warrant was issued. He was located at 6pm on Monday and arrested.

The 34-year-old is facing the offenses of burglary with intent to commit a felony, assault with intent to cause actual bodily harm, wounding and carrying a knife.

Paphos police are continuing the investigation.

