September 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man caught with smuggled tobacco fined €15,000

By Staff Reporter04
ΑΔΑΣΜΟΛΟΓΗΤΑ ΤΣΙΓΑΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΠΝΟΣ
File photo

Police on Monday confiscated a large amount of duty-free cigarettes and tobacco packets from a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man, on the Nicosia-Limassol highway.

According to police statement, around 6.30pm, officers stopped the 34-year-old on the highway near the Pera Chorio exit. The 34-year-old underwent a preliminary drug test with a positive result, while he was found to be driving without an insurance certificate.

In subsequent search of the vehicle, police found a sum of €7,150 and 95 boxes of various brands of cigarettes, 15 packs of cigarettes, 75 packs of electronic cigarettes, and 54 packs of tobacco. Customs department officials were called to the scene to record the contraband items.

The case was settled out of court with the payment of a €15,000 fine by the 34-year-old.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Man arrested in Paphos for breaking and entering, knife assault

Staff Reporter

Man in Paphos arrested for kidnapping and psychological abuse

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Sunny with isolated rains

Staff Reporter

Increased migration flows in the Mediterranean predicted by EU border agency

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Anti-corruption committee starts work on two out of 110 files

Elias Hazou

Two arrested for stealing cat in Kyrenia

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign