September 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Municipal nursing home to be created in Larnaca

By Nikolaos Prakas00
elderly
File photo

A new municipal nursing home in Larnaca will begin operating in June 2025, and will have the capacity to house 48 elderly people, the municipality said on Tuesday.

The municipality said the tender was announced last week and the project will cost around €3 million.

The new nursing home will serve low-income pensioners who need specialised help from staff in an appropriate and better environment.

According to the municipality, the new home will be constructed following the demolition of the existing structure. The ground floor of the new structure will feature a reception centre, an office, medical centre, staff hygiene centre, bathrooms, personal care areas, a dining room, a recreation centre, a kitchen, and a staff room.

The first and second floors will host a total of 22 new rooms, which will house 48 people.

 

