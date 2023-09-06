September 6, 2023

Attempted Xylotymbou murder case now a homicide

The attempted murder case in Xylotymbou has evolved into a homicide case, as the 35-year-old victim, who was in critical condition after being found in a pool of blood on August 29, died at the Nicosia general hospital on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old man suspected of being involved in the case was remanded for eight days by the Famagusta District Court on Monday.

According to police, the suspect is the brother of a 32-year-old woman, also a suspect in the case, who has been in custody since August 31.

Both individuals were arrested following testimony from an anonymous witness emerged against them.

The 35-year-old who died of his wounds on Wednesday was rushed to Larnaca general from Xylotymbou, but due to the severity of his condition was then taken to Nicosia general, where he was being treated in the intensive care unit.

Examinations at Larnaca general showed that the man had sustained a skull fracture.

