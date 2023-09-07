Top three tokens to add to your Crypto portfolio – Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE) and Everlodge (ELDG)

In 2023, the crypto landscape is teeming with opportunities, but three tokens stand out as potential game-changers for your investment portfolio: Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Everlodge (ELDG). Each of these tokens offers unique features and the potential for substantial growth.

Chainlink (LINK): Bridging the gap

The decentralized oracle network called Chainlink (LINK) links smart contracts with actual data. In an era where smart contracts power everything from DeFi to NFTs, reliable data feeds are paramount. Chainlink provides a solution to this critical challenge.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) collaboration was revealed in recent Chainlink news. This collaboration opens up exciting possibilities for the future of blockchain technology.

As a result, this achievement can potentially eliminate significant friction in the tokenized asset markets. Due to all these reasons, experts foresee the Chainlink price sitting between $8.14 and $9.12 within Q4 of 2023.

Aave (AAVE): DeFi dominance

DeFi has been a transformative force in crypto space, and Aave (AAVE) is at the forefront of this revolution. Users can earn interest on deposits via the open-source, non-custodial liquidity protocol known as Aave.

One of its recent strategic moves, the launch of the sDAI pool, shows Aave’s adaptability and commitment to optimizing yield for its users. In response to a reduction in the DSR (Dai Savings Rate) yields, Aave has demonstrated agility by creating innovative solutions that benefit its community.

This dedication to maximizing opportunities in the DeFi space, combined with the Aave crypto’s solid track record, solidifies its position as a valuable asset for long-term investors. As a result, analysts remain bullish for the Aave price as they predict a surge to $84.15 by the end of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): Changing the real estate market

Everlodge (ELDG), a groundbreaking blockchain-based platform that seeks to tackle real estate market problems, has been making waves recently. This ongoing presale has sold millions of tokens, with investors flooding to obtain its native token, ELDG, for a discount.

Traditionally, real estate investment has been the playground of large corporations and high-net-worth individuals. Everlodge aims to democratize this space by allowing anyone to invest in real estate projects through fractional ownership. To clarify, this property marketplace will digitize and mint luxurious hotels, villas, and more into NFTs.

Not only that, these NFTs are then fractionalized. Therefore, anyone can become a fractional owner of a property on the blockchain for prices as low as $100. Furthermore, Everlodge stores all property deeds, titles, and ownership details into the smart contract’s metadata. This ensures transparency and reduces the risk of fraud and disputes.

Holding the ELDG native token provides users with staking rewards, free nightly stays in properties, discounts, and more. It is worth only $0.012, but keep in mind that it is in Stage 1 of its presale. Also, unlike Chainlink and Aave, Everlodge has ties to the $4.5T worth of the hospitality industry. Therefore, experts foresee a 30x growth on its launch day.

