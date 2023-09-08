Cyprus Mail

Europe has finally launched its first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), beating the United States to the punch. The Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF, which began trading on Euronext Amsterdam on August 15, 2023, is the first ETF of its kind to track the price of Bitcoin directly, rather than through futures contracts. The launch of the Jacobi ETF is a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry, as it makes it easier for institutional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

Alongside this exciting new development, a new ICO project is steadily carving its niche by combining the realms of art and crypto investment. The project, known as Domini ($DOMI) has been making waves with its innovative approach that democratizes high-end art ownership through fractional investments. Domini’s emergence has sparked excitement among art enthusiasts as the intersection of art and crypto has never seen such a seamless integration. This makes Domini one of the best DeFi crypto this year.

Europe first to launch Spot Bitcoin ETF, beating US

The Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF is the first spot Bitcoin ETF to be launched in Europe, and it is expected to be followed by other similar products in the coming months. The launch of the ETF is a sign of growing institutional interest in Bitcoin, and it could help to legitimize the asset class and captivate new investors.

The ETF is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and is physically backed by Bitcoin. It is also designed to be carbon neutral, as it will offset its emissions through the purchase of renewable energy certificates.

The Jacobi ETF is expected to be the best crypto for beginners, as it provides a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Bitcoin. The ETF is also expected to boost liquidity in the Bitcoin market and attract new investors to the asset class.

Domini’s Art-Finance Fusion sparks excitement and interest among investors

In a landscape where traditional investment avenues often overshadow the art world, Domini is making waves by bridging the gap between art and crypto. It offers the coolest NFTs that democratizes access to high-end art through fractional investments. This innovative cryptocurrency ICO project is garnering substantial attention from both investors and art aficionados.

Domini’s inventive concept empowers investors to own fractions of esteemed artworks, democratizing blue-chip art ownership through blockchain-powered trending NFTs. This approach bolsters transparency and confidence in the art investment sphere. Traditionally, the art world’s confines have restricted access, but Domini shatters these barriers. Its fractional ownership framework extends the opportunity to own portions of prestigious artworks that were previously beyond reach. This model delivers adaptability, liquidity, and the prospect to construct a diverse art portfolio for those looking to invest in top DeFi projects.

The advisory service offered by Domini adds a distinctive layer, providing investors with adept guidance on emerging artists and established blue-chip artworks. With extensive market research, due diligence, and customized recommendations, investors are well-equipped to navigate the art investment arena. A blend of specialized storage facilities, comprehensive insurance coverage, and blockchain veracity fortifies the artworks’ security and authenticity.

It’s tokenomics, encompassing a total token supply of 1 billion coupled with a methodically structured allocation and vesting schedule, amplifies the project’s viability and growth potential. The project’s initial DeFi coin price of 0.0021 and approximate launch price of 0.00924 underscore its promise for value escalation.

Conclusion

The advent of Europe’s first Bitcoin Spot ETF signals a pivotal shift in the financial realm. Concurrently, the fusion of art and crypto by Domini stands out as the most popular NFT in 2023. The project’s capacity to democratize art access, provide expert guidance, and assure security through blockchain innovation positions it as a pathfinder in the evolving investment landscape. For those deliberating which crypto to buy today for long-term growth, Domini is sure to be the best crypto investment opportunity.

Learn more about $DOMI here:

Visit Domini Presale | Join Our Community

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more