September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia Turkish Cypriots say no to electric scooters

By Tom Cleaver06
uk e scooters electric

Turkish Cypriots living in Nicosia have rejected a proposal for rentable electric scooters to be placed in the northern part of the capital.

In the first of what is set to be several online polls conducted by the Nicosia Turkish municipality (LTB), 53 per cent of voters sided against the introduction of rentable electric scooters, while 37 per cent voted in favour.

Speaking after the results were announced, Turkish Cypriot Nicosia mayor Mehmet Harmanci said, “the LTB city council will of course listen to your voice and make decisions based off this indication”.

“I will undoubtedly act in the direction of the preference expressed by the people of Nicosia within the scope of this survey. Democracy is beautiful, we will continue to propagate this beautiful example”, he said.

