Crossing point queues cause ‘torture’ for workers

The interior ministry is set to hold a meeting next week with the aim of “evaluating and taking measures to facilitate people crossing at crossing points”.

In addition, the issue of further staff reinforcements and overtime is also expected to be discussed.

One issue raised by some observers, the replacement of previous full-time staff with hourly workers, is understood by the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) to have been a decision of the Anastasiades government, which was implemented in recent months.

CNA sources say the hourly staff are “properly trained” before being put to work at the crossing points.

They added that onsite training for new workers is taking place throughout September in the presence of the previous workers.

They also said that the interior ministry “apologises for the inconvenience to the public which may be experienced at crossing points” and say they will “constantly assess the situation and take action where necessary for the smoothest possible operation of the crossing points”.

The interior ministry’s action comes after regular crossing point users reported that queues, particularly at the Ayios Dometios crossing point in western Nicosia, are causing frustration for those to wish to use them and is only getting worse.

One group primarily impacted by crossing point delays are Turkish Cypriots who work in the Republic, who as a result cross to and from the north multiple times every day.

chairman of the Turkish Cypriot Society of workers in the south, Gurcan Osmanbuba, spoke to the Cyprus Mail, saying “the problem that has been going on for years at the Ayios Dometios crossing point has turned into even more torture recently”.

Workers report waiting for up to three quarters of an hour while attempting to go to and from work via Ayios Dometios, greatly increasing journey times and inconveniencing workers and the people to whom they provide their services.

Osmanbuba said delays have increased within the last month, and that the main reason for this is newly appointed staff manning the crossing point on the Republic’s side.

“The newly appointed personnel have not got up to speed yet, but even if they learn to work faster, demand [to use the crossing points] is increasing day by day and the number of booths is insufficient”, he said.

He also added that the strain in relations between Cyprus’s communities following the assault on UN soldiers in Pyla last month may also play a role, but was keen to point out that “I see the extraordinary efforts of the immigration officers on both sides every day during these busy times, so I do not think there is an ulterior motive”.

As for potential solutions, Osmanbuba said “the number of immigration officials should be increased and a separate lane should be opened for employees, patients receiving healthcare services, and students, giving them the right of comfortable passage”.

He added that “a second and a third crossing point for Nicosia should be opened in places such as Yerolakkos and Mia Milia”.

“Of course, neither the Turkish side nor the Republic of Cyprus can do this unilaterally, so our request from the leaders is to take confidence-building measues and make the necessary arrangements to ensure that the bond between the two communities is not broken”, he said.

The Cyprus Mail contacted the interior ministry and the police for comment.