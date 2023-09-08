The art exhibitions of September

September is here and along with it comes a new agenda of events. Making a big comeback after a brief summer break is the local art scene as a handful of art exhibitions open this month around the country.
Madonnas – Psifida Art Gallery
Opening on Friday in Paphos is Marina Tziara’s exhibition titled Madonnas which will feature a series of paintings inspired by women. The month-long exhibition, ending on October 3, talks about motherhood, the stories of women and the different ways of becoming a mother. Tziara’s paintings converse with the poetry of Sylvia Plath, Alejandra Pizarnik, Louise Glück, Holly McNish, and the ´Hopscotch’ of Julio Cortazar.
Madonnas. September 8-October 3. Psifida Art Gallery, Paphos. Tuesday-Friday: 11am-1.30pm. Saturday: 12pm-4pm. Sunday: 2.30pm-4.30pm. Tel: 26-442111
Formy
Also opening on Friday is Marta Skhedi’s exhibition Formy in Limassol. The Polish artist will present a solo show blending nature and abstract forms. Hosted at Exhibit8 Gallery, her pieces will include the artist’s latest artworks, limited edition giclée prints, mixed media paintings and a video installation.
Formy. Art exhibition by Polish artist Marta Skhedi. Until September 30. Exhibit8 Gallery, Limassol. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-11pm. [email protected]. Tel: 25-212171
The Three Kisses
One more art show will open on the second weekend of September and it will present the works of three artists: Cornelia Bier, Inez Druminez and Karmen Kozar. Their exhibition The Three Kisses will present artwork associated with Neo-Expressionism as observed by their master teacher Markus Lüpertz. This exhibition will be on until early October.
Three Kisses. Exhibition with works by Cornelia Bier, Inez Druminez, and Karmen Kosar. September 15-October 7. Lumière Contemporary Art Gallery, Limassol. Opening event: 7pm. www.lumiereartgallery.com
Reclaiming the Woman
A group of women artists participate in the Reclaiming the Woman exhibition this month which is presented by Young BPW Cyprus in collaboration with Visual Space. Featuring a variety of artworks, the exhibition explores the complexities of gender stereotypes and presents the multifaceted experiences of being a woman in today’s world. Running for just four days, the public will be able to visit the exhibition at Acropolis Park’s exhibition space Spilia from September 14 to 17
Reclaiming the Woman. Group exhibition featuring seven Cypriot female artists. September 14-17. Exhibition space Spilia, Acropolis Park, Nicosia. Opening night: 6pm. 11am-7pm. [email protected], [email protected]
Movement of the Air
Opening in late September at the Blue Iris Art Gallery is Constantinos Ptochopoulos’ The Movement of the Air. Running from September 23 to October 7, the exhibition highlights the interaction between the power of the air and the human figure through the lens of painting.
The Movement of the Air. Painting exhibition by Constantinos Ptochopoulos. September 23-October 7. Blue Iris Art Gallery, Paphos. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday – Tuesday: 10am-1pm and 3pm 6pm. Wednesday – Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 99-310893