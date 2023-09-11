September 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

26,000 kilograms of sesame seeds stolen in Kyrenia

By Tom Cleaver01
sesame, sesame seeds

A whopping 26,840 kilograms were stolen from the Kyrenia port, according to the Turkish Cypriot police.

They say a ship with the sesame seeds on board arrived at the port on September 6 and that the correct import tax of 29,473.08TL (€1,023) was paid on the seeds.

However, the buyer of the sesame seeds later reported that he did not receive the seeds he had ordered and informed the police.

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the case and say their investigation is ongoing.

