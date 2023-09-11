September 11, 2023

Coming up at Sarah’s Jazz Club

More nights of live music are coming up at the Nicosia jazz club starting this Wednesday with the Vintage Project. Elena Hadjiafxendi on vocals and Andreas Papapetrou on the piano will present a soulful evening filled with retro songs and captivating stories.

From Cafe Santan to Cafe Aman, the soulful tunes of the era between the two great wars and the iconic melodies of Attik, Sougioul, Chiotis, Tsitsanis, Sotiria Iatridou, Kakia Mendri and Sofia Vembo, will come to life on the stage of Sarah’s Jazz Club.

On Friday, young artist Della will return to the jazz bar for one final show before she leaves Cyprus. Bringing dark jazz influences, garage rock and indie music rhythms, Della will present an electrifying show this week. Her set will feature carefully selected pieces and live improvisation.

Saturday night will be filled with bolero, jazz, bossa, samba and soul sounds. The Beats’n’Pieces quartet will perform a colourful repertoire of world music, singing songs in Greek, English, Spanish and more, taking listeners on a heart-warming melodic journey.

Next weekend, the venue will welcome jazz pianist Marios Toumbas and his trio. Joining him on September 22 will be long-time collaborators and well-established Cypriot musicians Michael Messios on double bass and Ioannis Vafeas on drums. The trio will perform instrumental music by Sammy Fain, Jimmy Van-Heusen and Wayne Shorter, among others, as well as some original compositions by Toumbas. The pianist will also have a special guest during the second half of the show, young and talented Cypriot jazz guitarist Demetris Moraitis.

 

The Vintage Project

With Elena Hadjiafxendi and Andreas Papapetrou. September 13. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 95-147711

Della

Jazzy, indie and rock-infused performance by Della. September 15. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. €12 online, €14 at the door. 9.30pm. Tel: 95-147711

Beats’n’Pieces

Quartet plays live. September 16. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. Tel: 95-147711

Marios Toumbas Trio

Jazz music live. September 22. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. Tel: 95-147711

