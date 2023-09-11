September 11, 2023

UN investigating ‘punch’ thrown by peacekeeper

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) is investigating an incident in which a peacekeeper threw a punch at a Turkish Cypriot soldier in Nicosia on Monday.

The incident took place behind the Ledra Palace hotel in an area disputed by the UN and the Turkish Cypriot side, while cleaning works were taking place.

The Cyprus Mail understands that an argument between Turkish Cypriot security forces personnel and Unficyp personnel escalated, with one peacekeeper throwing a punch at a Turkish Cypriot soldier.

It is understood that the peacekeeper says he acted in self-defence.

Unficyp spokesman Aleem Siddique told the Cyprus Mail the accusation is being “taken very seriously”.

He added that “all UN peacekeepers are required to abide by the highest standards of conduct and are always held accountable for their actions”.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Unficyp said it “will not hesitate to take appropriate action following a thorough investigation”.

