September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMotoringSport

15-year-old Cypriot racer deserves financial support now

By Press Release0555
mid ohio win
15-year-old Evagoras Papasavvas

He is only 15 years old but managed to steal the limelight at the USF2000 championship in the USA and make talent scouts talk admiringly about this “kid from Limassol”.

In his first full season in USF2000 Evagoras Papasavvas managed to put Cyprus in the winners’ circle, taking fourth place in this prestigious American championship and becoming one of the most promising talents in the world of motor sport.

However, in order for our gifted compatriot to live the dream that will put him, together with Cyprus, on the world stage of motor racing, he needs plenty of financial support. Support from the state and from sponsors.

In the case of Papasavvas, we say “gifted” because we have a duty to emphasise that such talents and such opportunities do not appear often in a country like ours. This is the reason why it is worth investing in them and following the example of most countries around the world.

The benefit that our own country can have, or any potential sponsor for that matter, is quite big. Suffice to say that the distinction in such a high field of world sports can raise the popularity and prestige of the involved investors to an unprecedented level.

In conclusion, Papasavvas is currently one of the most promising talents representing the island in such an important foreign championship, since USF2000 is only two steps away from the famous Indycar championship.

The “golden opportunity”, in view of the start of the 2024 season, should not be lost.

