September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

25 illegal buildings registered in Akamas

By Nick Theodoulou
fenced off area in the akamas
Fenced off area in the Akamas (Kathimerini)

Illegal alterations to shepherds’ huts in the Akamas region were confirmed by the interior ministry on Tuesday, as an investigation uncovered 25 such cases. 

Five cases have already proceeded into legal measures while the other 20 will depend on whether legality is restored by the owners.  

If they fail to comply with the necessary changes then these too will proceed into legal action. 

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that a team consisting of officials from the Paphos administration office, the department of town planning, and the game and fauna fund carried out the checks in the Akamas region. 

The issue came to light several months ago after local media reported that huts were being converted into holiday homes.  

That included some employing seemingly devious tactics to avoid detection, such as covering the roof of a house with foliage for camouflage so as not to be been seen by drones or satellites.

