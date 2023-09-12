September 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

One in five Cypriots ‘cannot afford to keep their homes warm’

By Tom Cleaver03
heating

Almost one in five Cypriots cannot afford to keep their homes warm, according to the European Union’s statistical agency Eurostat.

According to figures compiled in 2022, 19.2 per cent of Cypriots could not afford to heat their homes, more than double the EU average of 9.3 per cent.

This figure puts Cyprus second highest in the EU for the percentage of people unable to afford to heat their homes, with Bulgaria topping the list with 22.5 per cent.

Finland had the lowest rate of people unable to afford to heat their homes at just 1.4 per cent.

Related Posts

BEONIX 2023: Journey through electronic genres with Brina Knauss, Carbon, and Paul Kalkbrenner

CM Guest Columnist

Turkish Vice President expected in Cyprus on Tuesday

Tom Cleaver

Storm damages businesses in Paphos

Tom Cleaver

15-year-old Cypriot racer deserves financial support now

Press Release

First festival celebrating Cyprus’ microbreweries

Eleni Philippou

North to build thousands of social houses

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign