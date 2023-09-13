September 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demetriou calls for more support for mountain communities

By Jonathan Shkurko03
Κυπερούντα 1

House President and Disy leader Annita Demetriou on Wednesday visited Kyperounda primary school.

During the visit, Demetriou was informed about the needs and issues faced by schools in remote and mountainous areas, while she had the opportunity to spend time with the children, expressing her enthusiasm for their ideas and creativity.

She stressed the importance of constant communication and interaction with the children “so that we can listen to the younger generations and be inspired by them.”

Demetriou also underlined the need for the state to continuously invest in education and training, calling it “a top priority, just as the support of remote and mountainous areas.”

