September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Suspected Chlorakas church burglars remanded in custody

By Staff Reporter01
paphos court house
Paphos District Courthouse

Two persons who allegedly broke into a church on Wednesday have been remanded in custody by order of the Paphos District Court.

According to the Paphos CID chief Michalis Nikolaou, the pair, a 33-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday for the purpose of investigating a case of possession of burglary tools and burglary at a church.

According to the police at around 3am officers on patrol in Chlorakas spotted an empty parked vehicle considered suspicious.

At some point, the above persons emerged from the courtyard of an adjacent church.

In the search that followed burglary tools were found in the vehicle, as well as various items, such as an electric scooter and power tools, for which the persons in question did not provide adequate explanation.

In a subsequent check of the church’s premises, tools were found, as well as evidence of tampering with the church’s wooden door.

The two were arrested for evident offenses of possession of burglary tools and illegal possession of property and placed in five-day detention by court ruling to facilitate the investigation.

Paphos CID continues the investigation.

