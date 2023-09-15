September 15, 2023

Father and two others in court over UK girl’s murder

an image of sara sharif, who was found dead, in woking
An image of Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home in Woking, Surrey, Britain, in this handout image released on September 15, 2023. Surrey Police/Handout via Reuters

Three people appeared in court on Friday charged with the murder of Sara Sharif, who was found dead at her home last month,including the 10-year-old girl’s father and uncle.

Sharif was found with extensive injuries at her home in Woking, a town southwest of London, on August 10. Her father Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 28, had all travelled to Pakistan a day earlier.

They returned to Britain on Wednesday when they were arrested at London’s Gatwick airport after disembarking from a flight from Dubai.

Surrey Police said the trio had now all been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. They appeared at Guildford Magistrate’s Court on Friday where they were remanded in custody until a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Sept. 19.

Police, who said they were still appealing for information about Sharif’s life, said the girl’s mother had been informed of the developments and was being supported by specialist officers.

