September 29, 2023

Police arrest suspect in 1996 shooting of US rapper Tupac Shakur -AP

By Reuters News Service00
tupac
File Photo: Tupac

Las Vegas police arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the shooting of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, who was killed in the city nearly three decades ago, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to the AP report, which said an indictment was expected later on Friday.

Reuters was unable to confirm the report or to reach Davis or his legal representatives.

Shakur was wounded in a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996, and died in a hospital six days later at the age of 25.

Davis has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac from which the gunfire erupted during the shooting, the AP said.

Shakur was an award-winning rapper, activist and actor who sold more than 75 million records worldwide.


