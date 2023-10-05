October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

C.AR.E Festival in Larnaca this weekend

By Eleni Philippou00
care festival

“How amazing it would be if there was an annual event that, in one weekend, with dozens of dynamic and exciting activities, would bring together artists working with children and young people, the educational community and the children themselves and their families,” ask organisers of a Larnaca festival this weekend.

“We have very good news for you,” they add. “This annual event has just been created by Larnaka 2030 in collaboration with the Art for Children and Youth working group. It is the Cyprus Arts and Education (C.AR.E) Festival which aims to give a new impetus to the cultural and educational events of the city.”

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the whole of Larnaca will be activated through a series of creative interventions as C.ARE.E Festival launches. Ten performances and 13 workshops by 22 local artistic groups will take place at the Municipal Theatre, Municipal Library, Youth Makerspace Larnaka, Pierides Museum, Zouhouri Square and SKALA Theatre.

At its core, the festival aims to serve as a meeting point and a hub of connection and exchange between the educational community and artists active in art for children and young people. “The aim is to enable teachers to have, at the beginning of the school year, a panorama of the options available for their students both within and beyond the school unit.”

The full schedule can be found at this link.

 

C.AR.E Festival

3-day festival for arts and education. October 6-8. Throughout Larnaca. Tickets on www.soldouttickets.com.cy[email protected]

Related Posts

An Elegy for Coming Undone

Eleni Philippou

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Next up at Nicosia International Festival

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Anaïs, Limassol

Jonathan Shkurko

October at Rialto promises unique cultural events

Eleni Philippou

Great Pianists of the 21st Century in Nicosia

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign