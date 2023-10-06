A minute with Rafael Stavrinou Artist

Where do you live?

In my imagination with my creativity that keeps me alive!

What did you have for breakfast?

A double espresso and a lot of confidence.

Describe your perfect day

Painting on walls at daytime and going out at night.

Best book ever read?

Thus Spoke Zarathustra by Friedrich Nietzsche. I love the metaphors which are used to show the evolution of the spirit. Great story with wonderful connections.

Best childhood memory?

Playing football with my friends at the school we grew up attending and staying there until late.

What is always in your fridge?

Beers of course, what else? Hahah.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Something to motivate me like old school Rap or Rock! I love some new tracks of them as well to be honest…

What’s your spirit animal?

It is definitely the lion as it is connected with the phase I am going through.

What are you most proud of?

My artworks and more specifically MandriArt. After all it is the biggest cultural Mural of Cyprus.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The Tyler Durden speech from Fight Club… Very deep and straight to the point. More general the movie builds a character.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My father who passed away almost three years ago.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Paris, Surrealism period! I would have met a lot of people that I admire like Salvador Dali.

What is your greatest fear?

Not being able to produce art anymore.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t listen to nobody except your soul!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Ego of course… We should be together in everything after all.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Bring me a wall and some spray paint!

Rafael is a mural artist and has recently completed the MadriARt in Paphos. It is the largest mural in Cyprus at 540 metres long