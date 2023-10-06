October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Food Academy schools programme returns for 2023-24

By Press Release019
Lidl Food Academy programme for kids

With its main objective to promote more positive practices and habits in nutrition, physical and mental well-being, as well as empowering present and future consumers to make healthier and balanced choices, Lidl Cyprus is helming the experiential programme “Food Academy for Children at Lidl Food Academy” for the sixth consecutive year.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, the initiative teaches children in the first grade of secondary school the benefits of properly thought-out home cooking, having already hosted hundreds of kids since 2018, raising awareness on issues related to conscious and healthy eating.

The classes are held as part of the Home Economics course, during school hours, accommodating up to 30 children at a time. Each course lasts four hours and includes theoretical and practical skills in preparing a complete, delicious, nutritious and healthy meal, easily handled by children of this age. A qualified chef instructor teaches the course, with the support of a dietician/nutritionist.

By actively participating in the kitchen, kids become better informed about food’s nutritional value, learning how it affects their body. In addition, they experience the creativity and social connection that cooking offers, while absorbing the truth that, by improving our food, we improve our quality of life.

To register for programme participation, interested schools can contact the Education Ministry’s relevant Home Economics for Secondary Education department.

This programme comes under the broader framework of actions whose aim is to promote health – one of the main pillars of Lidl Cyprus’ Corporate Social Responsibility, and part of its vision for a better tomorrow for all.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links:

Related Posts

CRABA 2023: the Cyprus Review Annual Book Awards

Press Release

Disney Stacks collectibles now available at Lidl stores

Press Release

Youth Tech Fest Cyprus 2023 coming in November

Press Release

November ‘Art in Business’ fundraiser for CRC Policy Center

Press Release

Bookings for 2024 ‘MSC Musica’ cruises from Limassol now open

Press Release

MSJ Group, Vitabiotics celebrate tie driving market success

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign