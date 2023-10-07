October 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol wine festival celebrates 62nd year

By Andria Kades03

Limassol’s wine festival was slated to begin on Saturday night, with plenty of music, food, and of course wine, to last for the week-long cultural event.

This year marks the 62nd wine festival and will begin at the city’s municipal garden Marios Tokas. Energy Minister George Papanastasiou will attend the opening ceremony at 7:30pm, which will include traditional dance and music.

Throughout the celebrations, there will be five taverns with music, along with street food vendors.

There will also be a collectible ‘Wine from the Wine festival’ bottle, for sale for €10.

Limassol’s bus company is offering free rides to the wine festival, while the deputy tourism ministry has organised free buses from Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos and Ayia Napa.

 

Related Posts

From Nerds to Ninjas: Cyprus Comic Con returns

Alix Norman

206 traffic violations in 24 hours

Staff Reporter

Flights to Israel running normally, but some diversions to Cyprus

Andria Kades

New development on EuroAsia will make completion easier says minister

Andria Kades

Al-Attiyah, Galatariotis and Al-Rawahi fastest at Cyprus Rally

Press Release

Claims a Greek Cypriot man trained agents in invasive Predator software

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign