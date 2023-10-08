October 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Two Israelis, one Egyptian shot dead in Alexandria – Israeli foreign ministry (update)

By Reuters News Service043
aftermath of israel strikes on gaza following a hamas surprise attack
A Palestinian man reacts next to the ruins of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide were shot dead on Sunday in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

A policeman alleged to have carried out the shooting in the Sawari district of Alexandria was in custody, two Egyptian security sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One Egyptian was injured in the shooting, the first such attack on Israelis in Egypt in decades. The Egyptian interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The shooting happened one day after an attack against Israel by Islamist group Hamas, for which Israel vowed “mighty vengeance” in response. Hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed.

According to one of the Egyptian sources, the policeman said he lost control and fired randomly on the tourist group after being provoked.

Egypt was the first Arab nation to normalise relations with Israel, but while the two countries cooperate closely on security and energy many Egyptians, like others across the Arab world, continue to sympathize with the Palestinian cause.

The head of Egyptian intelligence was in close contact with officials from Israel and Hamas following the outbreak of violence, three security sources said on Saturday.

In June, three Israeli soldiers and one Egyptian security officer were killed in an hours-long incident near the countries’ border.

Related Posts

Arab League chief heads to Moscow for talks after Hamas attack on Israel

Reuters News Service

Israel pounds Gaza after deadly Hamas raid as conflict threatens to spiral

Reuters News Service

Typhoon Koinu turns south off China’s coast, headed for Hainan

Reuters News Service

US, Nepalese climbers killed by avalanche on Shishapangma in Tibet

Reuters News Service

Two Cypriot tourist groups to return from Israel, ministry making efforts to return third

Nikolaos Prakas

Azerbaijan’s president says France will be to blame if new conflict starts with Armenia

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign