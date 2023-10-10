October 10, 2023

EU’s Borrell: Israel has to adhere to international law

file photo: eu leaders meet in granada
FILE PHOTO: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell attends the informal meeting of European heads of state or government, in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

Israel has the right to defend itself but some of its decisions would breach international law, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Tuesday.

In response to the attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday no electricity, food, water or fuel would be allowed into Gaza.

“Israel has the right to defend (itself) but it has to be done accordingly with international law, humanitarian law, and some decisions are contrary to international law”, Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers in Muscat, Oman.

“Some of the actions – and the United Nations has already said that – (such) as cutting water, cutting electricity, cutting food to a mass of civilian people is against international law,” Borrell said.

