October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Finland can’t rule out ‘state actor’ involvement in pipeline damage

By Reuters News Service01
Estonian Navy conducts an undersea communications cable survey after a subsea gas pipeline and a telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia under the Baltic Sea was damaged, in the Gulf of Finland, October 10, 2023. Estonian Navy Handout/Handout via REUTERS

Finland can’t rule out the possibility that a “state actor” was involved in damaging a Baltic Sea gas pipeline and a parallel telecoms cable, the Finnish Security Intelligence Service said on Thursday as NATO ministers sat down to talks on the incident.

Damage to the Baltic connector pipeline and a telecommunications cable was confirmed on Tuesday after one of the two pipeline operators, Finland’s Gasgrid, noted a drop in pressure and possible leak on Sunday night during a storm.

Finland, which is investigating, has said the damage was probably caused by “outside activity”, renewing concern over regional energy security and pushing gas prices higher just over a year after the dramatic Nord Stream pipeline bombings.

baltic gasInvolvement of a state actor in this job cannot be ruled out,” Finnish Security Intelligence Service Director Antti Pelttari told reporters.

“Who is behind this is a matter for the preliminary investigation. We do not comment on it in more detail,” he added.

Finnish authorities said on Wednesday that “external marks” had been found on the seabed beside the damaged pipeline and that it was reviewing vessel traffic in the area at the time of the rupture.

A chief investigator also said that it currently looked like the damage was caused by “mechanical force”, not an explosion.

NATO defence ministers are due to discuss the damage on Thursday when they gather for a second day of meetings in Brussels. Allies, including the United States, have already expressed support for Finland and Estonia.

