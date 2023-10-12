October 12, 2023

Cyprus looking to boost business ties with Georgia

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Keve
Keve held a conference in Nicosia hosting business representatives from Cyprus and Georgia

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Keve) on Thursday announced that it has partnered with the EU-Georgia Business Council and received support from the Cyprus-Georgia Business Association, in a bid to enhance economic and business ties between Cyprus and Georgia.

According to the statement, the parties involved held a conference in Nicosia on October 11, where companies from both nations and representatives from various business sectors came together, allowing them to network in a more structured setting.

The chamber explained that the event aimed to inform participants about collaboration prospects between the two countries and offered a platform for idea exchange and fostering professional relationships.

Marios Tsiakkis, Keve’s General Secretary, emphasised the significance of bolstering business ties, highlighting the interest and desire for closer cooperation and common economic growth.

“Today’s conference represents a significant step towards strengthening our business relationships, as the presence of companies demonstrates the interest and desire for closer collaboration and mutual economic development,” Tsiakkis said.

The collaboration between Keve, the EU-Georgia Business Council, and the Cyprus-Georgia Business Association reinforces commitments to enhance economic and business cooperation between the two countries.

