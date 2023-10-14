October 14, 2023

Clinical India retain perfect World Cup record v Pakistan

India's Shreyas Iyer in action

India steamrollered Pakistan by seven wickets in a lopsided blockbuster match at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday to maintain their unblemished 50-overs World Cup record against their arch-rivals.

The western Indian city had been in the grip of cricket fever ahead of the tournament’s most anticipated match, and India got themselves in the driving seat early by bundling out their opponents for 191 inside 43 overs.

With Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) in the middle, a total of around 300 looked within Pakistan’s reach, only for them to collapse in a heap, failing to last their full 50 overs.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma led the chase with a blistering 86, and the two-time champions eventually romped home in 30.3 overs to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.

They also joined 2019 runners-up New Zealand as the only two teams to win their first three matches in the tournament so far.

