Nicosia events celebrate Italian language

The Embassy of Italy joins celebrations across the world that celebrate the XXIII Week of the Italian Language in the World. From Monday until Sunday, worldwide events celebrate Italian culture and language and in Cyprus, two events are taking place this week. Both with free entry!

Coming up first is a screening of the 2023 film A Brighter Tomorrow di Nanni Moretti (Il sol dell’avvenire) on Wednesday at Pantheon Cinema at 8pm. The film follows the life of a movie director who struggles with his relationship with his family, and with his latest movie, about the impact on the Italian Communist Party of the USSR invasion of Hungary in 1956. The film will be screened in its original language, Italian, with subtitles in Greek.

Two days later, a concert will happen at the ARTE Music Hall in Nicosia, presenting chamber works by Cypriot and Italian composers. Organised by the Center of Cypriot Composers, with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Embassy of Italy, the live music of the evening will be performed by the Italian Trio Clementi. Although the concert is free to attend, reservations are necessary.

 

Week of the Italian Language

Italian film screening (October 18, Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia) and concert with the Italian Trio Clementi (October 21, ARTE Music Hall, Nicosia). 8.30pm. Free. http://www.ambnicosia.it/. Tel: 99-767003

