October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

September temperatures remained above historical average

By Tom Cleaver04
Temperatures across the island remained above the historical average throughout the month of September.

The mean daily maximum temperature at all five of Cyprus’ weather stations, at Paphos and Larnaca airports, Athalassa, RAF Akrotiri, and Prodromos, were all higher than the average, with temperatures at Paphos airport and Athalassa more than two degrees above the historical average.

Athalassa had the hottest average daily maximum temperature of the five weather stations, at 36.1 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees higher than the historical average, while Larnaca airport had the second highest at 32.7 degrees, 1.8 degrees above the historical average.

Paphos airport’s average daily maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees was 2.1 degrees above the airport’s historical average of 29.

Meanwhile, RAF Akrotiri saw an average daily maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees, 1.7 degrees above the historical average of 29.6, while Prodromos’ average daily maximum temperature was 26.2 degrees, 1.6 degrees above the historical average of 24.6.

The hottest mean daily average temperature was experienced in Athalassa, at 28 degrees, 1.8 degrees above the historical average of 26.2.

Highest maximum temperatures across the island did not break historical records, with the mercury at Athalassa reaching a maximum of 39.6 degrees. The highest ever recorded September temperature there is 45.3 degrees in 2020.

At Larnaca airport, the highest temperature recorded was 34.5 degrees, lower than the September record of 39.7 degrees, set in 1994.

