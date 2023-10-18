October 18, 2023

A journey through Germany and its cultural heritage

By Eleni Philippou02
Weekends in the city go by in a blink this autumn as the events agenda expands. Performances, plays and activities for all ages and interests arrive as new and annual projects make an appearance. As soon as the next month arrives, an event at CVAR will celebrate German cultural heritage, inviting young participants to discover it.

Sponsored by the German Embassy and taking place within the framework of the Weeks of the German Language 2023, the Journey through Germany and its Cultural Heritage workshop will present educational children’s activities on Saturday, November 4 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Free of charge, the event will be held in Greek.

Children are invited to learn about notable German historical figures such as Beethoven and Gutenberg, discover famous German monuments and traditions through an illustrated map, and German culture through interactive games. Also happening during the two-hour workshop is a reading of the famous German fairy tale, Rapunzel before the event concludes with an arts and crafts workshop, where the young participants will make Rapunzel-inspired advent calendars.

 

Journey through Germany and its Cultural Heritage

Children’s workshop. November 4. Severis Foundation – CVAR, Nicosia. 10.30am – 12.30pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 22-300991

