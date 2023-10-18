Daily News Briefing

October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Paul Lambis
In today’s episode, Cyprus will make every attempt to deescalate the situation in Israel, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday night after an EU Council teleconference on the situation there. In other news, the Presidential palace “seeks to be a beacon of ecological awareness,” First lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides said on Tuesday launching a campaign to reduce landfill waste. And a 42-year-old woman was sentenced to 12 months in prison by the Paphos district court on Tuesday, after her 10-year-old daughter drowned in the swimming pool of their villa in the Coral Bay area on July 20.

