October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCryptocurrencies

Regulators propose crypto disclosures by banks from January 2025

By Reuters News Service0122
basel Basel Committee on Banking Supervision
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

Global banking regulators on Tuesday proposed a standardised format for major banks to disclose their holdings of cryptoassets from January 2025 to support “market discipline” by giving a complete picture to investors.

The Basel Committee of banking regulators from the world’s main financial centres agreed new rules last December on how much capital banks should hold to cover different types of cryptoassets.

On Tuesday, they set out for public consultation how the holdings should be disclosed to investors.

“Under the proposals, banks would be required to disclose qualitative information on their activities related to cryptoassets and quantitative information on exposures to cryptoassets and the related capital and liquidity requirements,” the Basel Committee said in a statement.

Banks would also be required to provide details of the accounting classifications of their exposures to cryptoassets and crypto liabilities, it said.

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

UK regular pay growth slows for the first time since January

Reuters News Service

Tesla to recall nearly 55,000 Model X vehicles, auto regulator says

Reuters News Service

Cryptoverse: Winter is coming as ether funds flounder in fall

Reuters News Service

Freedom Holding Corp. responds to Hindenburg Research accusations

Staff Reporter

Cyprus government focused on digital transformation and innovation, officials say

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign