Cyprus Business Now

The University of Cyprus on Tuesday announced that the Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence DIGIU, which is dedicated to the study of the European institutional framework concerning digital and online platforms in the context of the new era of Digital Services, was officially launched on October 1, 2023.

According to the announcement, this three-year initiative, spanning from 2023 to 2026, is jointly funded under the Erasmus+ programme of the European Commission.

The academic coordinator for this centre of excellence is Tatiana Eleni Synodinou, who holds the position of Chair of the Department of Law and Vice Rector for Academic Affairs at the University of Cyprus.

“The Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence DIGIU will play a guiding role in research activities focused on the regulatory and legal framework surrounding digital platforms in the realm of digital services, fundamental rights, and the regulation of information dissemination on the internet,” the university explained.

“Utilising a comprehensive approach rooted in European and public law, internet law, media law, and intellectual property law, the new centre aims to become an academic reference point in the study of regulatory frameworks for digital and online platforms,” it added.

Activities to be conducted by the centre will encompass information dissemination at the European and national levels, lectures, seminars, online workshops, podcasts, and asynchronous education in collaboration with policy-making bodies.

Additionally, the centre will publish its activities and research results in the form of open educational resources.

What is more, the university noted that Jean Monnet Centres of Excellence are proposed and exclusively hosted by tertiary education institutions, serving as hubs for expertise and knowledge on matters related to the European Union.

Moreover, they gather specialised knowledge and high-level expertise from seasoned professionals and aim to foster collaboration between various academic disciplines and resources in the field of European studies.

The Cyprus Maritime and Marine Institute (CMMI) held an event in Larnaca this week, as part of the European project SeaTecHub, in a bid to foster collaboration on innovative practices between Cyprus and Croatia.

This project, with a total budget of €5 million, is funded by the European Union through the Horizon Europe programme.

Its primary goals include bolstering the innovation ecosystems of both Cyprus and Croatia, improving access to research and innovation through a common strategy, and promoting sectors related to the blue economy with a focus on ecological innovative technologies.

These sectors include aquaculture and fishing, smart ports, maritime safety, and protection, research and education, and marine technologies.

The event featured presentations on the project and discussions aimed at strengthening partnerships between the two countries for the development of ecological and innovative technologies.

This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing research and collaboration between Cyprus and Croatia in the maritime and marine innovation sector, thereby contributing to the advancement of sustainable practices in the blue economy.

The Enavsma Foundation celebrated its fourth year of operation by granting nine scholarships totalling over €50,000 to high-achieving graduates. The scholarships aim to support their pursuit of higher education at institutions in Cyprus and abroad.

In an official press release, the foundation announced that this year marked the first time that scholarships were awarded on a nationwide basis, as part of a specialized program. This expanded reach ensures that more young Cypriots can access educational opportunities, spread their wings, and potentially become future leaders and pioneers.

The Enavsma Foundation represents the evolution and independence of the scholarship fund established by Thanos Hotels & Resorts and Round Table 7 Paphos.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Tuesday, October 17 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 128.01 points at 13:45 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.34 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 77.63 points, representing a rise of 0.36 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €97,972.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and investment firm indexes rose by 0.75 per cent and 2.25 per cent respectively. The alternative index fell by 0.47 per cent while the hotel index remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.34 per cent), KEO (+0.62 per cent), Salamis Tours (-0.54 per cent), Demetra (+2.34 per cent), and Hellenic Bank (+0.45 per cent).